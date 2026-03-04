Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:03 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Vinci Compass Investments beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.2.
Revenue was up $8.28 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vinci Compass Investments's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.18
|0.17
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.21
|0.17
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|43.75M
|44.63M
|41.78M
|20.17M
|Revenue Actual
|43.74M
|42.55M
|39.55M
|37.47M
