Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:03 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Vinci Compass Investments beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $8.28 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vinci Compass Investments's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.18 0.17 0.17 EPS Actual 0.21 0.21 0.17 0.20 Revenue Estimate 43.75M 44.63M 41.78M 20.17M Revenue Actual 43.74M 42.55M 39.55M 37.47M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.