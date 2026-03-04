Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Janus Intl Gr missed estimated earnings by -15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was down $4.50 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.04, leading to a 2.46% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Janus Intl Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.15 0.07 0.02 EPS Actual 0.16 0.20 0.13 0.05 Revenue Estimate 225.72M 215.44M 200.73M 185.19M Revenue Actual 219.30M 228.10M 210.50M 230.80M

