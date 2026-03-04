Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Janus Intl Gr missed estimated earnings by -15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was down $4.50 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.04, leading to a 2.46% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Janus Intl Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.15
|0.07
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.20
|0.13
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|225.72M
|215.44M
|200.73M
|185.19M
|Revenue Actual
|219.30M
|228.10M
|210.50M
|230.80M
