MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:01 PM.

Earnings

MagnaChip Semiconductor beat estimated earnings by 75.76%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.33.

Revenue was down $22.47 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company beat on EPS by $0.11 in the previous quarter, leading to a 8.36% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at MagnaChip Semiconductor's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.14 -0.22 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.08 -0.10 0.07 Revenue Estimate 46.00M 47.28M 44.50M 61.57M Revenue Actual 45.95M 47.62M 44.72M 63.04M

