MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:01 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
MagnaChip Semiconductor beat estimated earnings by 75.76%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.33.
Revenue was down $22.47 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company beat on EPS by $0.11 in the previous quarter, leading to a 8.36% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at MagnaChip Semiconductor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|-0.14
|-0.22
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.08
|-0.10
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|46.00M
|47.28M
|44.50M
|61.57M
|Revenue Actual
|45.95M
|47.62M
|44.72M
|63.04M
