Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Pyxis Tankers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

Investors in Pyxis Tankers are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.06, leading to a 8.78% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Pyxis Tankers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Pyxis Tankers's Stock Performance

Shares of Pyxis Tankers were trading at $4.32 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

