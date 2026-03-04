Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Evaxion Biotech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

Investors in Evaxion Biotech are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.22 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.92% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Evaxion Biotech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Evaxion Biotech Share Price Analysis

Shares of Evaxion Biotech were trading at $3.12 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 66.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Evaxion Biotech visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.