TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that TriSalus Life Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

The announcement from TriSalus Life Sciences is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.79 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.87% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at TriSalus Life Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of TriSalus Life Sciences Shares

Shares of TriSalus Life Sciences were trading at $4.94 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

