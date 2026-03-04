Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Profound Medical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.27.

Investors in Profound Medical are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 7.87% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Profound Medical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Profound Medical's Stock

Shares of Profound Medical were trading at $7.275 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Delving into Profound Medical's Background

A Deep Dive into Profound Medical's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Profound Medical showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 86.76% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Profound Medical's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -150.82%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Profound Medical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -22.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -17.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Profound Medical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.15, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

