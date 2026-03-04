MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MediWound will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.63.

The market awaits MediWound's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.58, leading to a 1.19% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at MediWound's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of MediWound's Stock

Shares of MediWound were trading at $17.2 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Discovering MediWound: A Closer Look

MediWound: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MediWound's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: MediWound's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -48.85%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MediWound's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.55%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: MediWound's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.16.

