Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Methode Electronics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22.

The market awaits Methode Electronics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 10.93% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Methode Electronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Methode Electronics Share Price Analysis

Shares of Methode Electronics were trading at $8.26 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Get to Know Methode Electronics Better

Key Indicators: Methode Electronics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Net Margin: Methode Electronics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.01%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Methode Electronics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.77%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Methode Electronics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.52, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

