Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.33.

The market awaits Aligos Therapeutics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $1.00, which was followed by a 0.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aligos Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Aligos Therapeutics Shares

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics were trading at $6.85 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

