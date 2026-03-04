Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ:BAER) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Bridger Aerospace Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30.

Anticipation surrounds Bridger Aerospace Gr's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 0.62% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Bridger Aerospace Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Bridger Aerospace Gr were trading at $2.39 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Bridger Aerospace Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.