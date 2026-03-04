Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Amplify Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

Anticipation surrounds Amplify Energy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.24 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.22% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Amplify Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Amplify Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of Amplify Energy were trading at $5.83 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 57.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Unveiling the Story Behind Amplify Energy

Unraveling the Financial Story of Amplify Energy

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Amplify Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.96% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amplify Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -31.58%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amplify Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amplify Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Amplify Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

