Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Kingstone Companies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76.

Kingstone Companies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.13% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Kingstone Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Kingstone Companies Shares

Shares of Kingstone Companies were trading at $16.36 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

