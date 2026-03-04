Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Inuvo to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.39.

The market awaits Inuvo's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 8.86% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Inuvo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Inuvo's Stock

Shares of Inuvo were trading at $2.82 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Inuvo visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.