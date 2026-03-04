FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate FTC Solar to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25.

The market awaits FTC Solar's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 0.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FTC Solar's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of FTC Solar Shares

Shares of FTC Solar were trading at $6.8 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 159.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

