CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that CPI Card will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

CPI Card bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.42, leading to a 2.27% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CPI Card's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of CPI Card Shares

Shares of CPI Card were trading at $12.5 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 55.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for CPI Card visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.