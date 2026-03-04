Grove Collaborative Hldgs (NYSE:GROV) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Grove Collaborative Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

The announcement from Grove Collaborative Hldgs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.08% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Grove Collaborative Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Grove Collaborative Hldgs Shares

Shares of Grove Collaborative Hldgs were trading at $1.35 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Grove Collaborative Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.