Traeger (NYSE:COOK) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Traeger will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Traeger bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.12, leading to a 14.67% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Traeger's past performance and the resulting price change:

Traeger Share Price Analysis

Shares of Traeger were trading at $0.8379 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 61.57%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Discovering Traeger: A Closer Look

Understanding the Numbers: Traeger's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Traeger showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.74% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -71.63%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -39.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.3, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Traeger visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.