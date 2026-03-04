Drilling Tools Intl (NASDAQ:DTI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Drilling Tools Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Anticipation surrounds Drilling Tools Intl's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Drilling Tools Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Drilling Tools Intl Share Price Analysis

Shares of Drilling Tools Intl were trading at $3.33 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Discovering Drilling Tools Intl: A Closer Look

Drilling Tools Intl's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Drilling Tools Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.18%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Drilling Tools Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -2.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Drilling Tools Intl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.74% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Drilling Tools Intl's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.39% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Drilling Tools Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

