Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Evogene will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.26.

Anticipation surrounds Evogene's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.10, leading to a 4.63% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Evogene's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Evogene were trading at $0.8474 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

