ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that ESS Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.76.

The announcement from ESS Tech is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.18, leading to a 35.06% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at ESS Tech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of ESS Tech were trading at $1.51 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 55.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.