Teads Holding (NASDAQ:TEAD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Teads Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

The announcement from Teads Holding is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 8.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teads Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Teads Holding's Stock

Shares of Teads Holding were trading at $0.8684 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 79.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Get to Know Teads Holding Better

Teads Holding Co is the omnichannel outcomes platform for the open internet, driving full-funnel results for marketers across premium media. Its Focus on meaningful business outcomes for branding and performance objectives, the combined company ensures value is driven with every media dollar by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement.

Understanding the Numbers: Teads Holding's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Teads Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 42.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Teads Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -6.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teads Holding's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teads Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.13%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, Teads Holding faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Teads Holding visit their earnings calendar on our site.

