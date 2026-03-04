CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate CarParts.com to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.24.

The market awaits CarParts.com's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 11.81% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at CarParts.com's past performance and the resulting price change:

CarParts.com Share Price Analysis

Shares of CarParts.com were trading at $0.7356 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Discovering CarParts.com: A Closer Look

Financial Milestones: CarParts.com's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining CarParts.com's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.73% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CarParts.com's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -17.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CarParts.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.88, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

