Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Brilliant Earth Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Brilliant Earth Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 9.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brilliant Earth Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group were trading at $1.52 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Unveiling the Story Behind Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digitally native omnichannel jewelry company. The company designs, procures and sells ethically-sourced diamonds, gemstones and jewelry online and through showrooms. The sales of the company consist of revenue from diamond, gemstone, and jewelry retail sales. The company sells its products in the U.S. and other international countries, of which a majority of revenue is derived from the U.S.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Brilliant Earth Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Brilliant Earth Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Brilliant Earth Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brilliant Earth Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Brilliant Earth Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.37. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Brilliant Earth Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.