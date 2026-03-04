Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Invivyd will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

Anticipation surrounds Invivyd's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 2.92% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Invivyd's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Invivyd Shares

Shares of Invivyd were trading at $1.62 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

About Invivyd

Financial Milestones: Invivyd's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Invivyd's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 41.17%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -79.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invivyd's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -15.41% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invivyd's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -9.17%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

