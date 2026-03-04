Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Rumble will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

Rumble bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 6.4% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Rumble's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Rumble were trading at $5.4 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Discovering Rumble: A Closer Look

Rumble Inc is a free-to-use video-sharing platform where users can watch, share, like, comment, and upload their own videos. Users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with recent creator content and access video-on-demand uploaded, and live content streamed, by creators. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Rumble: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Rumble's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.18% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Rumble's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -65.67%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rumble's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rumble's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Rumble's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

To track all earnings releases for Rumble visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.