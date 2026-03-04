Capital Clean Energy (NASDAQ:CCEC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Capital Clean Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

Anticipation surrounds Capital Clean Energy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 3.14% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Capital Clean Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Clean Energy were trading at $23.43 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Capital Clean Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.