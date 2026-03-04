Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Cormedix will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83.

The market awaits Cormedix's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 1.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cormedix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Cormedix were trading at $6.91 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cormedix

Cormedix Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions. The Company's focus is on the commercialization of its product, DefenCath, in the United States (U.S.) and other key markets. The group currently operates in a single segment, Drug Product, located in a single geographic location, the United States.

Financial Insights: Cormedix

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Cormedix displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 810.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 104.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cormedix's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 36.51%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cormedix's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.64%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, Cormedix faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.