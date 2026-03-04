W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect W&T Offshore to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

The announcement from W&T Offshore is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at W&T Offshore's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking W&T Offshore's Stock Performance

Shares of W&T Offshore were trading at $3.1 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 102.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

