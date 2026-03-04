Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Kura Oncology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.58.

The market awaits Kura Oncology's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.22, leading to a 0.2% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Kura Oncology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Kura Oncology's Stock

Shares of Kura Oncology were trading at $8.5 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

