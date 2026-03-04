Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Investors in Lineage Cell Therapeutics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.11, leading to a 1.73% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Lineage Cell Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Shares

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics were trading at $1.89 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 262.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Unraveling the Financial Story of Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Lineage Cell Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.59%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Lineage Cell Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -809.05%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lineage Cell Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -84.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lineage Cell Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -33.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, Lineage Cell Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

