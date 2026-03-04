Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Altimmune to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25.

Altimmune bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 4.31% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Altimmune's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Altimmune were trading at $4.16 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

All You Need to Know About Altimmune

Altimmune's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Altimmune faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately 0.0% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -380280.0%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -10.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Altimmune's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Altimmune's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

