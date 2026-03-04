Ranpak Hldgs (NYSE:PACK) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ranpak Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Ranpak Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.09, leading to a 14.47% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Ranpak Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Ranpak Hldgs's Stock

Shares of Ranpak Hldgs were trading at $5.04 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Get to Know Ranpak Hldgs Better

Understanding the Numbers: Ranpak Hldgs's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ranpak Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.03% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ranpak Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -10.44%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ranpak Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ranpak Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.92%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ranpak Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.8, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

