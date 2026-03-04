Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Atea Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.48.

The market awaits Atea Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.10, leading to a 12.57% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Atea Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Atea Pharmaceuticals's Stock Performance

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals were trading at $4.82 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

