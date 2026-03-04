Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Investors in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 12.59% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Share Price Analysis

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were trading at $1.61 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 335.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Get to Know Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Better

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. Some of its drug candidates are LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, also developing LX9851, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for obesity and associated cardiometabolic.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 710.4% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -90.04%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.