Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Amprius Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Investors in Amprius Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 13.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amprius Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Amprius Technologies were trading at $11.63 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 537.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Get to Know Amprius Technologies Better

Understanding the Numbers: Amprius Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Amprius Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 172.77%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -18.16%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amprius Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amprius Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Amprius Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.37.

