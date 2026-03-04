Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Nutex Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.56.

Anticipation surrounds Nutex Health's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $5.81, which was followed by a 26.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nutex Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Nutex Health's Stock Performance

Shares of Nutex Health were trading at $111.9 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 136.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Delving into Nutex Health's Background

Financial Milestones: Nutex Health's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Nutex Health showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 239.87% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Nutex Health's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nutex Health's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nutex Health's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.14%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.13.

