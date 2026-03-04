Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Regenxbio will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.91.

The announcement from Regenxbio is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.36% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Regenxbio's past performance and the resulting price change:

Regenxbio Share Price Analysis

Shares of Regenxbio were trading at $8.69 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

All You Need to Know About Regenxbio

Key Indicators: Regenxbio's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Regenxbio showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.88% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regenxbio's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -208.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -33.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regenxbio's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Regenxbio's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

