Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Tango Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.32.

Investors in Tango Therapeutics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.18 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.24% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Tango Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Tango Therapeutics were trading at $11.5 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 473.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Get to Know Tango Therapeutics Better

Tango Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Tango Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 363.61% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 29.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tango Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.09%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, Tango Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Tango Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.