Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bioventus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

The announcement from Bioventus is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.25% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Bioventus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Bioventus Share Price Analysis

Shares of Bioventus were trading at $8.74 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Discovering Bioventus: A Closer Look

Breaking Down Bioventus's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Bioventus's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.23%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bioventus's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.28%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bioventus's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.93%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, Bioventus adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

