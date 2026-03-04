Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Smith & Wesson Brands to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Anticipation surrounds Smith & Wesson Brands's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 23.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Smith & Wesson Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Smith & Wesson Brands Share Price Analysis

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands were trading at $11.86 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Unveiling the Story Behind Smith & Wesson Brands

Financial Insights: Smith & Wesson Brands

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Smith & Wesson Brands's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 October, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.86%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Smith & Wesson Brands's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Smith & Wesson Brands's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Smith & Wesson Brands's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.34.

