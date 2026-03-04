Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Olaplex Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

The announcement from Olaplex Hldgs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 1.85% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Olaplex Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Olaplex Hldgs Shares

Shares of Olaplex Hldgs were trading at $1.5 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

All You Need to Know About Olaplex Hldgs

Key Indicators: Olaplex Hldgs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Olaplex Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.78%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.71%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Olaplex Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.26%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Olaplex Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.4.

