Distribution Solns Gr (NASDAQ:DSGR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Distribution Solns Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

The announcement from Distribution Solns Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Distribution Solns Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Distribution Solns Gr's Stock Performance

Shares of Distribution Solns Gr were trading at $29.85 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

All You Need to Know About Distribution Solns Gr

Understanding the Numbers: Distribution Solns Gr's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Distribution Solns Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Distribution Solns Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.25%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.99%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Distribution Solns Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.26.

To track all earnings releases for Distribution Solns Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.