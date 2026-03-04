AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that AerSale will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

AerSale bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.10, leading to a 12.09% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at AerSale's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of AerSale were trading at $7.59 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Unveiling the Story Behind AerSale

AerSale's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: AerSale's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.9%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AerSale's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.03%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AerSale's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.02%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AerSale's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.38. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for AerSale visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.