Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ranger Energy Services will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

The market awaits Ranger Energy Services's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.33, leading to a 1.97% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ranger Energy Services's past performance and the resulting price change:

Ranger Energy Services Share Price Analysis

Shares of Ranger Energy Services were trading at $17.14 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ranger Energy Services's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.75%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ranger Energy Services's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.32%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ranger Energy Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

