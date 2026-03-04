Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Palladyne AI will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18.

The announcement from Palladyne AI is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 8.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Palladyne AI's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Palladyne AI's Stock

Shares of Palladyne AI were trading at $7.22 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

All You Need to Know About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Palladyne AI's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.26% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Palladyne AI's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -434.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palladyne AI's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Palladyne AI's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.2.

