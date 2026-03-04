Myers Indus (NYSE:MYE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Myers Indus to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

The announcement from Myers Indus is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.85% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Myers Indus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Myers Indus were trading at $21.51 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 73.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Discovering Myers Indus: A Closer Look

A Deep Dive into Myers Indus's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Myers Indus's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.18%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Myers Indus's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.45% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Myers Indus's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.48%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.82%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Myers Indus's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.38.

