Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Allient to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

The market awaits Allient's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.10, leading to a 5.59% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Allient's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Allient Shares

Shares of Allient were trading at $62.11 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 153.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

About Allient

Financial Milestones: Allient's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Allient showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.81% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Allient's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allient's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.22%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allient's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Allient's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.73, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

