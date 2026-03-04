Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Owlet to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16.

The market awaits Owlet's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.30, leading to a 3.15% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Owlet's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Owlet were trading at $11.84 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 147.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

