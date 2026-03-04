Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-03-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Quanex Building Prods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

The announcement from Quanex Building Prods is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.32 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.02% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Quanex Building Prods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Quanex Building Prods Shares

Shares of Quanex Building Prods were trading at $19.52 as of March 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

About Quanex Building Prods

Quanex Building Prods: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Quanex Building Prods's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 October, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.47% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Quanex Building Prods's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quanex Building Prods's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.71%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quanex Building Prods's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.99% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, Quanex Building Prods adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Quanex Building Prods visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.